Bar Owner Who Launched An OnlyFans To Save Her Business Is Having Her Own Beer Created

Bar owner Lauren Beers almost lost her business to the pandemic and rising costs that followed. Last year, in order to save her bar, the 33-year-old turned to creating content on OnlyFans.

Lauren said at the time she launched her business saving venture, “Truth be told, I’ve only ever been really good at 3 things: Pulling pints, necking pints and t-ts. So… I thought, I’d combine a guys (and lots of girls) favorite things.”

The move paid off and almost a year later her British bar is still in business. Lauren’s $12.99 subscription price and hundreds of pieces of content have helped keep the doors open, the beer flowing, and her staff employed.

But as any smart business owner knows, you can’t sit back on your success. You have to be constantly looking for ways to add to the business. That’s exactly what Lauren is in the process of doing.

“We’re fighting to stay open as the pub is a dying British tradition, and we have staff who will lose jobs if we close,” Lauren said.

The challenge is giving those who want to help, but aren’t on OnlyFans a way to do so. The solution that Lauren came up with to close this gap is to start selling her own beer.

“I’ve had a few followers message me to say they want to help me keep my pub open but they do not have an OnlyFans account – so I thought why not create a beer to get the word out, which people can buy online and enjoy from anywhere in the world,” Lauren continued.

“We have decided to team up with a local brewery to create a limited edition beer called ‘Lauren Juice.'”

Lauren Beers Is Willing To Do What It Takes To Save Her Bar

The new beer will be available on the local brewery’s website in August. Lauren will be sharing the news on social media when it’s available. The mission to save her bar continues.

It’s been a lot of work up to this point for Lauren, who has been juggling the responsibilities of keeping her bar alive and running all of the social media in order to keep her content moving.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped me so far on this mission to keep my pub alive,” she added. “I have replied to every message on OnlyFans to thank and get to know everyone personally.”

What a weekend for content. We’ve seen money be raised for charity and now a bar and the livelihoods of many be saved. This is the real power of content.