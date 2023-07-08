Former Teacher Turned OnlyFans Model Promises Free Nudes In Exchange For Donations To Her Favorite Charity

Videos by OutKick

Former Catholic school teacher turned OnlyFans model, Courtney Tillia, is using the success of her new career for a good cause. The 36-year-old, who now lives in California, made the career change because God told her to.

Tillia is now making as much as $100,000 a month from her content and is even teaching others how to make the career change. But that’s not all the good she’s doing with her content. She’s also using her content to raise money for one of her favorite charities.

This week Tillia, an animal lover, offered to reward her subscribers with free nudes to anyone who donates to the Marine Mammal Care Center. She told the Daily Star, “I’ve been an animal lover my whole life! When I was in 4th grade, I adopted and funded a manatee in Florida.”

“I would even write letters to presidents of other countries asking them to support policies and laws to keep marine life safe,” she added. “I’ve witnessed the sea lions and dolphins being impacted by this algae overgrowth first-hand, and it’s heartbreaking.”

Given her platform and the large amount of subscribers and followers she has, Tillia wanted to help out. What better way to do that than with some charitable donation motivation?

“I’m sending nude gifts to everyone who makes a donation to help the very sick marine life in California!,” she announced. “I’m even giving free links to my OnlyFans page for those who donate $50 and above!”

Courtney Tillia Has Decided To Use Her Power As An OnlyFans Model For Good

Free nudes to help out a charity, that sounds like a win-win to me. Tillia could just collect her enormous monthly income off of her content and call it a day.

She could forget about everything else and worry only about the things in her immediate bubble. But she’s not doing that.

Tillia is finding ways through her content to bring people together and not just for her own personal benefit, but for a good cause. Who can’t put their support behind that?