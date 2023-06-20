Bam Margera Making Progress In Rehab, Speaking To Son Again

Videos by OutKick

Ex-Jackass star Bam Margera is on the path to recovery for the right reason: healing a relationship with his son.

Margera, who’s been in and out of detainment for the past several years, is doing positive work under the care of former Lakers forward Lamar Odom.

Actor Bam Margera arrives at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Odom visited Margera, 43, after Los Angeles officials placed him on a 5150 psychiatric hold in early June.

Margera threatened estranged wife Nicole Boyd with self-harm and further drug abuse unless she allowed him to speak with their son, Phoenix, after several failed attempts.

Bam Margera exhibited incoherence as he fought for custody of Phoenix, prompting concern from Boyd.

Bam’s priority turned toward rekindling that relationship with Phoenix, and after several weeks of rehabilitation at one of Odom’s recovery clinics in LA, Margera is finally getting an opportunity.

David Glass — Nicole Boyd’s attorney — told TMZ Sports that Margera is again speaking with his son. The communications have occurred over video calls, with a therapist overseeing the chats.

After his psych hold in LA, Margera promised Lamar Odom he would not just attend the ex-Laker’s clinic but visit multiple rehab clinics to get better.

Boyd filed for legal separation from Margera in February and filed for child custody in 2021.

No matter the size of his feat, Margera is showcasing a desire for change … a step in the right direction.