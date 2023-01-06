Bam Margera Details ICU Experience: “I Was Basically Pronounced Dead”

Bam Margera says that he is lucky to be alive.

The former ‘Jackass’ star detailed his terrifying ICU experience. He was rushed to the hospital only to then be intubated and nearly die.

Margera appeared on his former co-star Steve O’s “Wild Ride!” podcast earlier this week and explained how a bad case of Covid-19 led to the frightening health situation.

“My body was shutting down and I went into four seizures. Each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off,” Margera described in frightening detail.

Bam Margera was placed in the ICU and intubated after a battle with Covid-19 (Instagram)

Eventually the Covid led to him getting pneumonia and him being intubated. He was placed in a medically induced coma for five days. When he eventually woke up, Bam thought he was only out for a few hours – when in reality, he had been there for days.

MAGERA HAS BEEN IN AND OUT OF REHAB IN RECENT YEARS

Margera’s latest health scare was just the latest predicament he’s found himself in recent years. The MTV star has been in and out of rehab, sued and was even served a restraining order by former ‘Jackass’ producer Jeff Tremaine. Last year, Bam fled a rehab facility and was reported missing until police eventually located him.

Hopefully Bam’s latest health scare – which could have been fatal, turns him around with a new appreciation of life.