Bam Margera is currently on a ventilator at a San Diego, California hospital’s intensive care unit.

The former “Jackass” star was admitted last week after suffering complications from pneumonia. He then contracted Covid-19 while in the hospital, further deteriorating his condition.

Doctors became so concerned that they decided to put Margera on a ventilator and transfer him to the ICU, according to TMZ.

Fortunately, he is currently in stable condition.

Jackass star Bam Margera is in the ICU on a ventilator after contracting pneumonia and Covid-19 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

It’s the latest setback in what has been a tumultuous number of years for the former MTV reality star. Bam has been in and out of rehab multiple times for alcohol and drug abuse. A few months ago, he was reported missing after he fled from a Florida rehab center. Police eventually located Margera and brought him back to the facility.

Bam also made headlines when he sued fellow Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and Paramount Pictures for wrongful termination after not allowing him to appear earlier this year in the “Jackass Forever” film. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed without prejudice after the parties reportedly reached a private settlement.

However it didn’t end there. Jackass film director Jeff Tremaine was granted a three-year restraining order against Bam after he allegedly sent him death threats for months.

Unfortunately, we’ve all heard stories of celebrities going down the wrong path only to have it eventually catch up to them. Hopefully Bam is released from the ICU, gets in better health and turn his life around.