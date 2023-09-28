Baltimore Ravens LB Roquan Smith Swears To Humiliate Browns ‘In Front of Their Wives and Kids’

Videos by OutKick
Ravens player Roquan Smith is public enemy No. 1 in Cleveland.
Speaking with the media ahead of Week 4’s intradivisional matchup against Cleveland, the Baltimore linebacker laid out some bulletin board material for the Browns, promising that he’ll beat the Browns at home “in front of their wife and kids.”
Those are certainly fighting words.
“Their wife, kids, [and] everyone is there to watch them. So, we’re going over there to beat their tails in front of their wife and kids,” Smith said on Thursday, going on and on about his ‘motivation’ to beat the Browns.
Smith nearly guaranteed a win over the Browns, and he can’t wait to make good on his promise. Cleveland can’t wait to spoil Smith’s Sunday plans.
WATCH:
Roquan continued, “So, when you think about it from that perspective, any man is going to fight till the death at that point. I know if that’s me in that case, I know I would. So, I think about it from that standpoint. I’m just going in just like I prepared for any other gameplay till [you hear] the whistle, play physical and hit anything that moves.”
Cleveland, Baltimore and the Pittsburgh Steelers aim for the top spot in the North, coming into Week 4 at 2-1.
The Browns ride more momentum than the Ravens coming into Sunday’s contest. Cleveland almost shut out the Titans with a 27-3 win in Week 3.
Meanwhile, Baltimore comes off a humiliating 22-19 loss to Anthony Richardson-less Indianapolis Colts.
If Smith wanted a target on his back, he’s got one now.
