Baker Mayfield Throws Shade At Houston Astros’ Cheating Scandal

The Houston Astros may be desperate to move on from the cheating scandal of a few years ago, but Baker Mayfield certainly isn’t going to let them.

Even though he’s going through a form of sign-stealing scandal himself these days.

Stories broke earlier this week that Mayfield had reportedly figured out the defensive signals during Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Minnesota Vikings game.

According to Bucs’ running back Rachaad White, Mayfield came into halftime extremely confident that he’d picked out the Vikings’ signals. The 28-year-old was asked about it by the media on Thursday, and had just about the best possible response.

“I know I’m in Tampa but I’m a Texas Rangers fan, not a Houston Astros fan,” Mayfield said. “So we’re not going to condone that.”

Baker Mayfield Astros Shade Well Deserved

No matter how hard they, or Major League Baseball, tries, the Houston Astros will always be the poster child for sign stealing. That’s what happens when you cheat.

Even if Mayfield did pick up the Vikings’ defensive signals just by watching and observing, it’d hardly rise to the same level as what the Astros did. And his denial, comparing the situation to the Astros, would seem to shut the door on whether or not he actually did pick up their signs.

That said though, why would White even bring it up if it didn’t happen?

Maybe some mind games to make other defenses nervous that the Bucs could be picking up their signals?

Regardless, it was an impressive win in Mayfield’s Tampa Bay debut, and he’ll now have two home games in a row to try and build on the early momentum. Hopefully without needing to pull an Astros to do it.