Baker Mayfield Figured Out All Of The Vikings’ Defensive Signals During Season Opening Win In Minnesota

Videos by OutKick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on the road and beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-17 in Week 1 in what was one of the biggest upsets during the season-opening slate of games. Baker Mayfield had a strong performance in his first start with the Bucs, which when you figure out the opposing team’s signals, it makes life a little easier under center.

That’s exactly what happened, according to Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White.

Baker Mayfield figured out the Vikings’ defensive signals ahead of the third quarter. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

During an appearance on Buccaneers Radio Network following his team’s win in Minnesota, White explained that Mayfield came into the locker room at halftime and let everyone know he had worked out what the Vikings’ defensive signals were. “I just remember Bake came in the locker room, literally at halftime, he said, ‘I got it. We got all these signals,’” White said, according to JoeBucsFan.com. “We’re in there talking as an offense and he’s like, ‘I know all these signals. If they do this, they’re going into Cover 2. If they do this, they’re going into Cover 3. Every time I alert this and they do this signal, they’re dropping back to this.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’”

Say what you want about Mayfield’s ability as a legitimate starting quarterback, but when any signal caller in the NFL figures out what a defense is doing, it’s bad news for said defense.

Mayfield finished the contest with 173 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing 62% of his 34 pass attempts. The Vikings and Bucs were tied at halftime before Tampa Bay eventually won the game with a 57-yard field goal with just over five minutes left in regulation.