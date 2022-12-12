Rams Make Starting QB Decision For The Rest Of The Season

Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Rams the rest of the season.

After being cut by the Panthers, the former first overall pick was claimed by the Rams and led an improbable comeback victory against the Raiders last Thursday.

Well, head coach Sean McVay saw enough out of Mayfield to determine he’ll be the man under center the rest of the way.

“We’ll get John [Wolford] healthy and we’ll get a chance to, if he stays healthy, be able to see Baker start and lead the way for the last four games of the season,” McVay explained when talking about the team’s QB position the rest of the way, according to Sports Illustrated.

Baker Mayfield attempts to salvage his NFL career. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is attempting to change the narrative.

Mayfield’s future in the NFL appeared to be on the verge of life support after leaving the Panthers. He went from being the first overall pick in 2018 to two different teams showing him the exit in just a few years.

He was down real bad before joining the Rams. Then, we all watched magic explode Thursday night against the Raiders.

Rams will ride with Baker Mayfield at QB the rest of the season. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Despite only being with the team for a couple days, Mayfield somehow cooked up a game-winning drive for the ages.

He finished the game with 230 passing yards and a touchdown, and most importantly, he looked competent. For the first time in a very long time, it felt like Mayfield controlled his own destiny.

Baker Mayfield will start for the Rams the rest of the way. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Now, he’ll have four more games to prove he can be a starting QB in the NFL. This is kind of his last chance, but judging from last Thursday, he definitely might be up to the task.