Baker Mayfield Details How Having ‘Fun’ On The Football Field Helped Revitalize His Career

Videos by OutKick

Baker Mayfield went from being the guy with the Cleveland Browns, to an injured player in a Browns’ uniform, to not a Brown at all in a pretty swift downfall. Now entering what will be his sixth season in the NFL, Mayfield has now suited up for four different teams around the league, and one of his short tenures is exactly what the doctor ordered.

After being traded from Cleveland to the Carolina Panthers in July, that seemed like a good spot for Mayfield to re-find his footing, but that was far from the case. Mayfield struggled mightily in his six games with Carolina and was ultimately put on waivers, which is when the Los Angeles Rams came calling.

Baker Mayfield started having fun on the field again, and is now hoping that translates into a strong stint with the Bucs. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mayfield took over the starting role from an injured Matthew Stafford immediately, and getting tossed into the fire is what he claims to have revitalized his football career.

“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. It was the first time I had fun playing football in a few years,” Mayfield said when he spoke about his stint with the Rams. “It brought that feeling of having that success and really remembering what it was all about, kind of hit the reset button for me.”

READ: BAKER MAYFIELD GIVEN GREEN LIGHT TO ‘TALK THAT S–T’ AS BUCS QB1

Having “fun” out on the field again translated into putting up some strong numbers. During his five appearances with the Rams, Mayfield completed 63.6% of his passes while throwing for 850 yards and four touchdowns.

Mayfield’s journey now has him in Tampa Bay as he signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers this offseason as he’s in the middle of a starting QB competition with Kyle Trask.