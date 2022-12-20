I know why you clicked on this article. The headline, right? “Baker Mayfield Had Browns Cleats Spray-Painted Blue For Monday Night Football Because Rams Didn’t Have Them In Stock.”

It’s a good one. And now you’re sitting there like, “yeah, dude, so show me the damn cleats!”

I get it. That’s what I thought when I first saw the story.

“Spray-painted cleats!? How did I not notice that??”

Probably because you, like me, were picturing something like this:

This is NOT what Baker Mayfield’s Rams cleats actually looked like (photo credit: Getty Images + Dan Zaksheske’s amazing “Paintbrush” skills)

Baker Mayfield’s cleats were professionally painted

Yes, it turns out professional sports teams have a lot of resources at their disposal. Not enough to get the right cleats in stock for Baker Mayfield on Monday Night Football, mind you.

But plenty of resources to professionally paint his old Browns cleats so that no one would realize it.

You might be thinking, “Well what did he wear last week?” And that’s a great question.

Last week, the Rams were at home. And, the team has plenty of shoes available for games played in Southern California on artificial turf.

What they don’t have a lot of, however, are cleats to be worn outdoors in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the middle of December. Thus, the need for a very specific set of shoes for Mayfield.

OutKick cracks the case

Here at OutKick, we don’t have the resources of an NFL team. Not to worry, though! Because we have time on our hands and the ability to search the internet. We believe we have found the Mayfield cleats from Cleveland that were painted blue for Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.

Here are the cleats Baker Mayfield wore against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night:

Baker Mayfield had his old Browns cleats spray painted in Rams colors for Monday Night Football. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

And here appear to be the same cleats that he wore with the Browns:

Baker Mayfield wearing, presumably, the same cleats as above, but painted for his new team. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

How’s that for detective work?!

I shoulda been an FBI agent with these kinds of skills.

Sigh. What might have been…