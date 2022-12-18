Aaron Rodgers Has A Comically Insane Hand Signals System

Aaron Rodgers expects his receivers to know signals that aren’t recorded or written down in any fashion.

The Athletic published an interesting look at the QB, and among the details was the system the QB uses to signal the offense. He’s so dedicated to the craft that rookie members of the offense are reportedly quizzed every weekend on what the signals are.

There’s just one problem: many hand signals aren’t recorded anywhere.

Green Bay’s hand signals system isn’t officially formatted. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“The signals are not written down anywhere. They are not searchable on the team-issued iPads and there’s no handy film cut-up to watch them all in one go,” The Athletic wrote. How are they recorded? Jordan Love told the outlet that it’s just in players’ “brains.”

“What’s so crazy is all the coaches don’t even know all of them. It’s really a thing that you really have to learn from watching (Rodgers) in practice or asking one of the vets,” former receiver Christian Blair explained.

Aaron Rodgers has a weird hand signals system. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Does the system work for the Packers? An unbiased observer would probably say no. The Packers are 5-8 and have only scored at least 30 points in a game twice this season.

The offense has looked downright atrocious at times. Through 13 games, Rodgers has thrown for at least 250 yards just three times.

Maybe, just maybe, if the team’s hand signals system was a little more concrete, the team would average more than 20.2 points a game.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are 5-8. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With just four games left, the Packers better get things figured out sooner than later if they want any shot at the postseason. Next up is the Rams. If Rodgers and company drop that one, the season is likely cooked.