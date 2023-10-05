Baker Mayfield Took Offensive Line To The Bahamas, Hits Up Dive Bars With Receivers

Videos by OutKick

Baker Mayfield has been welcomed with open arms by the Buccaneers, and it probably has a lot to do with his attitude off the field.

Mayfield has been dogged by the perception he’s a chippy guy, and he’s now on his fourth team after being pushed out by the Browns, flaming out with the Panthers and having a short stint with the Rams.

Yet something feels a bit different this time around for the former first overall pick. Mayfield seems more relaxed and is even cracking “d*ck” jokes on the field (which the prude NFL doesn’t want you to see).

Baker Mayfield is off to a hot start in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield took lineman to the Bahamas to golf.

Turns out, Baker went out of his way to connect with guys on offense, and that included a trip to the Bahamas and hitting up dive bars, according to Bucs GM Jason Licht.

“Baker is a DUDE and the players saw it right away. Whether he’s taking the lineman to the Bahamas during our break during camp after final cuts to golf. He’s spotted around town at dive bars with receivers, with Mike Evans, with Godwin. It’s not fake. He knows how to be a dude with the team,” Licht said during an interview with Peter Schrager.

“Baker is a DUDE and the players saw it right away. He took the OL to the Bahamas during camp after final cuts to golf. He’s spotted around town at dive bars with receivers, with Mike Evans, with Godwin. He’s that guy. He’s the man. And it’s not fake.”



pic.twitter.com/PelNwxcbhV — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 4, 2023

Mayfield seems to be having fun with the Bucs.

Mayfield’s past couple seasons have been a hell of a ride, and not in a great way. The Browns dumped him for Deshaun Watson, his time with the Panthers was an absolute disaster and the Rams only needed him for a brief moment while dealing with injuries.

Ultimately, he signed with the Bucs during the offseason on a one-year deal worth four million. It’s his fourth team in three seasons.

He needed a fresh start after 2022, and it seems to be working out.

Baker Mayfield is having a great start to the season. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

He’s thrown for 882 yards, seven touchdowns and only two interceptions as he’s led the Bucs to a 3-1 start. He’s playing some of the best football of his career.

Turns out, connecting with your teammates by crushing cold beers in dive bars or hitting the links in the Bahamas isn’t a bad way to build morale. Have you ever turned down an ice cold beer in a dive bar? I know I sure haven’t.

Baker Mayfield seems to have turned his career around after joining the Bucs. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Baker might occasionally rub some people the wrong way, but it certainly seems like he’s turned over a new leaf with the Bucs. The question now is where can he go from here with 13 more regular season games in front of him.