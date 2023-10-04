Baker Mayfield Caught On Mic Making Vulgar Comment

Videos by OutKick

Baker Mayfield was unfortunately picked up on a mic making a comment he probably wishes wasn’t public.

The Buccaneers ran the Saints off the field 26-9 this past Sunday to improve to 3-1 on the season. Mayfield and the Bucs are having a much better season than expected, and he was fired up following a catch from Godwin.

“My d*ck got hard as soon as I saw him running in the motion back,” Mayfield could be heard telling Godwin on the mic he was wearing Sunday.

The video of Godwin mic’d up appears to no longer be available on YouTube. It seems likely it was pulled down once it was realized what Mayfield could be heard saying in it.

#Bucs Baker Mayfield: "My d–k got Hard as soon as I saw him running in the motion back."



😄pic.twitter.com/QH8DtCpuhR https://t.co/cdNlhQbSlP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2023

Before anyone might think about getting outraged, you can hardly blame Baker Mayfield for this clip going viral.

Did he even know Chris Godwin was wearing a mic? Probably not, and it doesn’t matter even if he did. People say things in the heat of the moment.

Football is a passionate sport. Making a comment of this nature is pretty vanilla to many other things said in the heat of battle on the gridiron.

Baker Mayfield caught on a mic making a comment about his “d*ck” against the Saints. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Whoever was editing the video should have been paying a bit more attention to what was going on. How does something like this slip through?

Again, the fact the video no longer appears to be up tells you everything you need to know. The NFL definitely doesn’t want a video of a QB saying his “d*ck got hard” floating around. Too late. The internet is forever, and it’s now all over Twitter.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-1. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Next time, don’t be afraid to censor/beep comments out if you’re the video editor for the NFL. Would certainly save Baker Mayfield and the 3-1 Bucs a headache they don’t need.