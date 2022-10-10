Girlfriend Of Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Likes What She Sees

Bailey Zappe’s girlfriend Hannah Lewis was a fan of what she saw Sunday during the Lions/Patriots game.

The backup rookie quarterback got the start with Mac Jones injured, and he led New England to a dominating 29-0 win over the Lions.

Prior to Zappe dismantling Dan Campbell’s team, Lewis posted an Instagram story of her boyfriend warming up with a caption about he was “looking like a snack in that throwback jersey.”

Bailey Zappe’s girlfriend shows him support on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram Story/@hannahlewis1)

She apparently knew before a single snap was played that Zappe was going to ball out, and that’s exactly what happened.

Despite being a rookie, Bailey Zappe put on a show against the Lions. He finished with 188 passing yards on 17/21 passing with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for five yards.

While the former Western Kentucky team didn’t put up outrageous numbers, he did more than enough to lead the blowout win.

Clearly, Hannah was very happy with what she saw, and for good reason. Her boyfriend is certainly making a name for himself.

For those of you unaware of Lewis, you can get introduced to her Instagram content below.