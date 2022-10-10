Dan Campbell Offers Blunt Reaction To The Patriots Destroying The Lions

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell didn’t mince words after the Patriots hammered his team Sunday.
Despite the Patriots rolling with backup quarterback Bailey Zappe under center, the Lions somehow managed to lose 29-0.
After the game, Campbell made it clear it’s the worst football he’s seen all season.
“It was not good. It was the worst of the season overall as a team. That falls on me, and you can’t play that way unless your head coach doesn’t have them ready. So, that’s 100% on me,” Campbell told the press following the embarrassing loss.
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are struggling.
Say whatever you want about Dan Campbell, but you can’t say the head coach of the Detroit Lions isn’t honest.
The team looked abysmal Sunday against the Patriots. The Lions gave up 29 points to a team starting a backup rookie quarterback.
I don’t care how good Bailey Zappe might be, losing 29-0 to a team starting a backup QB is completely unacceptable.
The Lions finished with just 312 total yards, only 101 yards on the ground and Jared Goff threw for 229 yards on 19-35 passing with an interception.
There wasn’t a single thing from the game that was positive. That’s the reality of the situation, and Campbell knows it.
Now, the Lions are 1-4, and it seems like the team is on the brink of falling apart. The Lions drop a few more games in the coming weeks, and the season will be over before it really even gets started.
For all of Dan Campbell’s great quotes, he needs to actually start winning some games. He’s 4-16-1 with the Lions, and that’s just not going to cut it long term.
It’s been 65 years since the Lions last won a championship. All but a couple of your readers have never seen it in their lifetime. Campbell is a good guy, a great motivator, but not a great coach. He, himself, is responsible for a couple of losses already this year due to bonehead calls. But, they are still a talentless bunch. Throw in injuries to an already weak roster and you have a team in early October looking ahead to next year’s draft…yet again.
And knowing how the Fords operate (the owners), Campbell will muck up this year and next before being shown the door and they begin yet another 5 year rebuilding plan in Detroit. I’ve watched it my entire life and it never changes. Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in awhile, but not the Fords.