Bailey Zappe Could Not Have Greeted Bill O’Brien, Bill Belichick Any Differently After Big Win

Bailey Zappe and the New England Patriots scored a huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

By that, I mean they won a meaningless game and really screwed themselves for next April’s draft. Nice work! Pats fans are thrilled this morning.

Anyway, Zappe and the Patriots pulled it off in Pittsburgh because Mitch Trubisky may be the worst QB in the league, and the after-party in the New England locker room was electric.

At least for Zappe and OC Bill O’Brien. When boss man Bill Belichick entered the room, the mood … changed.

The difference between how Zappe greeted O’Brien and then Belichick after Thursday’s win is just so good.



O’Brien? Like he’s one of the boys.



Belichick? Like he’s Zappe’s military father-in-law who will never forgive Zappe for not asking for his blessing.



(via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/7QEn0NeUvV — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 8, 2023

Hilarious, and so relatable. We’ve all been there, whether it be with your parents or boss, you all know the feeling.

You’re just hanging with the boys (siblings, co-workers) and having a good time. Drinks are flowing, dirty jokes are flying left and right, and everyone is just kicking it.

And then the boss walks in. Or dad walks in. And the mood just changes on a dime. It’s nobody’s fault, but it’s just the way of the world. It’s human nature. Here’s a little tidbit — I was a boss for about two years at my previous job. True story.

Worked my way up, somehow survived the billion layoffs (probably because I wasn’t making anything) and all of a sudden I went from being one of the boys to the boss overnight. Wild.

And you know what? It kinda sucked. You go from kicking it with the fellas and talking crap about how miserable your boss is to … being that miserable boss.

That’s what happened here with Bailey Zappe, Bill O’Brien and Bill Belichick. It’s all fun and games until Bill walks in. Then it’s all business. We’re on to Cincinnati.

Reminds me of this Key and Peele skit from back in the day: