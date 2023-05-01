Badgers WR Popped On Weapons Arrest During Street Party; Over 40 People Arrested

Videos by OutKick

A Mifflin Street Party on Saturday led to the arrest of over 40 people, including Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen. The former four-star prospect was reportedly arrested for possessing a firearm while intoxicated at the party in Madison.

Allen was booked at Dane County Jail along with two other attendees at the UW-Madison block party. One of the three people arrested at the gathering possessed a “stolen gun in a backpack,” according to Channel 3000’s report. Allen has not been charged with a crime and was reportedly released after 45 minutes in detainment.

Markus Allen (2022): seven catches, 91 yards. (USA TODAY Sports)

The University of Wisconsin’s athletic department released a statement on the matter.

“We are aware of the situation and are currently in the process of gathering information,” the university relayed.

Allen is due in court on June 26, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office announced further details will be provided Monday.

Allen played in six games for the Badgers last season and briefly entertained leaving the program following Paul Chryst’s firing last October. He ultimately stayed with the Badgers after a stint in the transfer portal and has been buried on the depth chart during spring training.