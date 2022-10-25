Ex-NFL TE Lance Kendricks Arrested After Passing Out Behind The Wheel Of His Running Car In Los Angeles

When you’re a retired NFL player — likely worth tens of millions — out on the town, why not shell out a few bucks for an Uber Black?

Former NFL and Wisconsin Badgers tight end Lance Kendricks was arrested Sunday morning for DUI after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his Ford Bronco. Kendricks was visibly inebriated during the time of the arrest and his vehicle’s engine was running while he was passed out, noted the responding officers.

Calls were made to the Santa Monica Police Department regarding Kendricks’ swerving Bronco around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday morning. Kendricks tested twice the legal BAC limit — confirming he had a pretty good time Saturday night, only for it to come crashing when he opted to drive home.

“SMPD Officers conducted standardized field sobriety tests and concluded that Kendricks had operated a motor vehicle while being intoxicated. He was placed under arrest for DUI,” the police statement read.

Lance Kendricks mugshot, following DUI arrest via Santa Monica Police Department

Bail was set at $5,000. He was “cited out on the charge,” according to SMPD. The 34-year-old ex-NFL player was previously cited in 2017 for marijuana possession and charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession in 2018.

Kendricks was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. After six seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, he bounced between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots for short campaigns. He played his final season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. Kendricks recorded 244 receptions for 2,555 yards and 19 touchdowns in his nine NFL seasons.

Don’t drink and drive, folks!