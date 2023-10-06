Bad News Chicago Bears Snap 14-Game Losing Streak With ‘Stunner’ Over Washington

Videos by OutKick

Breaking a 14-game losing streak. Honoring the late Dick Butkus on the day of his passing. Play a possible last-chance effort for the head coach and offensive coordinator to keep their jobs.

The Chicago Bears had tons riding on Thursday night’s game against the Washington Commanders. And Chicago impressed, winning the game, 40-20.

It was the Bears’ first win since Oct. 24, 2022.

R.I.P Dick Butkus 🙏💫

Was looking over us Tonight — DJ Moore (@idjmoore) October 6, 2023

First of all, OutKick’s Geoff Clark saw this “upset” coming a mile away as over-paid TV pundits hailed the Commanders coming into Thursday.

The Bears struck, early, and kept their foot on the gas against the Commanders, who rode all the pre-game momentum after nearly defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime on Sunday.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell wasn’t shabby: throwing for 388 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Howell’s heroics couldn’t elevate the team past the Bears, who enjoyed an all-time performance from newcomer D.J. Moore — catching for for 230 yards and two scores on eight catches.

Moore’s two touchdowns before halftime lifted the Bears to a 27-3 advantage at the break.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields enjoyed another improved outing. Despite a number of overthrows, including one that could have resulted in another D.J. Moore touchdown, Fields sustained a mid-range attack that kept the chains moving and mixed in enough deep shots to save Luke Getsy’s job as Bears fans clamor to test Fields’ arm — still figuring out if he’s the guy or not.

Fields also threw a finger to the sky on scoring drives, and on the day of Dick Butkus’ death.

Chicago’s defense, who recently surrendered a 21-point lead to the Broncos, showed out in tribute to Butkus on Thursday. The legendary Bears linebacker, and NFL icon, died at the age of 80, with news of his passing dropping hours before the game.

The Bears D kept Howell on his toes, racking up five sacks, and secured a fumble in the third quarter to stunt the Commanders’ comeback efforts.

Chicago dodges a 0-5 season start, which hasn’t happened since 1997, as Clark notes.