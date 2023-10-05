NFL Legend Dick Butkus Dead at 80; Tributes Pour In On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago Bears confirmed that legendary linebacker Dick Butkus has passed away at 80.

The organization shared the solemn news hours ahead of the Bears’ matchup against the Washington Commanders Thursday night.

According to the NFL, Butkus “peacefully died” in his sleep and was found deceased at his Malibu home on Thursday.

“Dick Butkus was a legend who embodied what it means to be a Chicago Bear. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the Bears’ post read.

Butkis played from 1965 to 1974. The eight-time Pro Bowler maintained a tough-as-nails presence on the field with superhuman force.

Offenses dreaded playing against Dick Butkus while Chicagoans hailed him as a football hero.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 06: Former Chicago Bears player Dick Butkus cheers before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey released a statement on Butkus’ passing.

“Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history,” McCaskey shared.

“He was Chicago’s son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or from his teammates.

“When we dedicated the George Halas statue at our team headquarters, we asked Dick to speak at the ceremony, because we knew he spoke for Papa Bear.”

Rest In Peace

Tributes Pour Out On Social Media

The greatest to ever wear 51



RIP Dick Butkus pic.twitter.com/lL2x3svXGO — Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 5, 2023

RIP Dick Butkus, #Bears legend



One of the most feared players in NFL history pic.twitter.com/sZ0pLiYM0c — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) October 5, 2023

Dick Butkus wasn’t just one of the greatest football players to ever play the game, he was a remarkable man. He was always there for me when I needed him. Now, these 3 #Bears legends are in heaven, sharing a drink, getting ready to watch the #TNF game from the best seats. Here's… pic.twitter.com/dzKa8n5p7x — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) October 5, 2023

The Dick Butkus press conference in 2019 for his statue dedication was pure gold pic.twitter.com/qfTR6LGC02 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 5, 2023

Incredibly sad news. We are waiting for the Commanders-Bears game and mourning the loss of Bears great Dick Butkus. Growing up, Payton and Butkus were my heroes. One was pure "Sweetness"; the other pure savage… https://t.co/Cjw0iNQUGb — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 5, 2023

In the long, storied and glorious history of pro football, there has been no legend greater, no name more revered, no man more feared. Rest in peace, Dick Butkus, and thank you for leaving us all in awe every damn day of your life. pic.twitter.com/UFTbQA66Rb — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 5, 2023

Dick Butkus presenting that ball to the defender after the TD in 1971 was priceless. RIP pic.twitter.com/WVacvnDvUE — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) October 5, 2023