NFL Legend Dick Butkus Dead at 80; Tributes Pour In On Social Media

updated 1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago Bears confirmed that legendary linebacker Dick Butkus has passed away at 80.

The organization shared the solemn news hours ahead of the Bears’ matchup against the Washington Commanders Thursday night.

According to the NFL, Butkus “peacefully died” in his sleep and was found deceased at his Malibu home on Thursday.

“Dick Butkus was a legend who embodied what it means to be a Chicago Bear. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the Bears’ post read.

Butkis played from 1965 to 1974. The eight-time Pro Bowler maintained a tough-as-nails presence on the field with superhuman force.

Offenses dreaded playing against Dick Butkus while Chicagoans hailed him as a football hero.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 06: Former Chicago Bears player Dick Butkus cheers before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey released a statement on Butkus’ passing.

“Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history,” McCaskey shared.

“He was Chicago’s son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or from his teammates.

“When we dedicated the George Halas statue at our team headquarters, we asked Dick to speak at the ceremony, because we knew he spoke for Papa Bear.”

Rest In Peace

Tributes Pour Out On Social Media

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok

Chicago Bearsdick butkus

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply