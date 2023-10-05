NFL Legend Dick Butkus Dead at 80; Tributes Pour In On Social Media

Videos by OutKick
The Chicago Bears confirmed that legendary linebacker Dick Butkus has passed away at 80.
The organization shared the solemn news hours ahead of the Bears’ matchup against the Washington Commanders Thursday night.
According to the NFL, Butkus “peacefully died” in his sleep and was found deceased at his Malibu home on Thursday.
“Dick Butkus was a legend who embodied what it means to be a Chicago Bear. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the Bears’ post read.
Butkis played from 1965 to 1974. The eight-time Pro Bowler maintained a tough-as-nails presence on the field with superhuman force.
Offenses dreaded playing against Dick Butkus while Chicagoans hailed him as a football hero.
Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey released a statement on Butkus’ passing.
“Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history,” McCaskey shared.
“He was Chicago’s son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or from his teammates.
“When we dedicated the George Halas statue at our team headquarters, we asked Dick to speak at the ceremony, because we knew he spoke for Papa Bear.”
Rest In Peace
Tributes Pour Out On Social Media
One CommentLeave a Reply
Back when the game was played by Men
80 isn’t that old. RIP DB.