Back The Brew Crew, Halos, Friday In MLB Action

The rule changes have helped put the MLB back in the public’s good graces. And with legalized sports betting throughout the U.S., it feels like people are down to gamble on it. If so, I’m your guy.

My favorite looks in the MLB Friday include a couple of home favorites in the Cardinals-Brewers and Blue Jays-Angels matchups.

St. Louis Cardinals (2-4) at Milwaukee Brewers (5-1), 8:10 p.m. ET

I’ve never been a fan of Flaherty and will continue to fade him vs. quality competition. Flaherty is 3-6 straight up (SU) against Milwaukee in his career with a 5.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 16 games (15 starts).

He threw 5-hitless-and-scoreless innings in his 1st start this season vs. the Blue Jays. But, Flaherty had a 4/7 K/BB rate and a 6.40 FIP (“Fielding Independent Pitching”). FIP is more predictive than ERA.

The Brewers are 5-2 SU at home vs. the Cardinals when Woodruff starts. He has a 74.2% career home winning rate with a 2.97 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. Woodruff has better numbers vs. St. Louis’s lineup than vice versa.

Brandon Woodruff looks over to first vs. the New York Yankees at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Per Statcast, Woodruff has a 26.8% K-rate in 153 plate appearances (PA) vs. active Cardinals batters with a .227/.296/.386 expected batting average (xBA), expected wOBA (xwOBA), and slugging percentage (xSLG).

Flaherty on the other hand has a 21.5% K-rate in 79 PA vs. current Brewers hitters with a .280/.397/.568 xBA-xwOBA-xSLG slash line.

Lastly, in 2022, St. Louis is 0-4 SU as road underdogs following a rest day. Milwaukee is 4-2 SU as home favorites after a day off.

MLB Bet #1: Brewers (-155) moneyline (ML) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Betting strategy : Risk 1.25 units (u) instead of betting to win 1u. For example, if you’re a $10 bettor then wager $12.50.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ odds vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:40 a.m. ET Thursday, April 7th.

Toronto Blue Jays (4-3) at Los Angeles Angels (4-2), 9:38 p.m. ET

Everyone gives Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout the respect they deserve. But, this pro-Angels handicap centers mostly around their lefty starter Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 1.80 ERA).

He came through for me in his 1st start of the year by earning a 13-1 win over the Oakland Athletics Saturday. Sandoval went 5 IP with 1 solo home run allowed, 2 H and 2/2 K/BB rate vs. the A’s.

As I said last weekend, I’m high on Sandoval and like his stuff. Sandoval was just 6-9 SU last season but had a 2.91 ERA, 3.09 FIP and just 0.48 HR/9, per FanGraphs.

Patrick Sandoval pitches against the Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Toronto RHP Chris Bassitt (0-1, 24.30 ERA) is a starter I like to fade. I did so successfully this past Sunday when he got creamed by the Cardinals, 9-4. Bassitt gave up 9 ERs on 10 H with a 0/0 K/BB rate and 4 HRs.

Also, the Blue Jays were 6-10 SU vs. left-handed starters on the road last season. They had a -33.5 return on investment in those spot.

There’s been heavy sharp line movement headed toward LA in the betting market. Per Pregame.com, LA opened as slight ‘dogs and have been steamed up through zero to -125 ML favorites currently.

MLB Bet #2: Angels (-125) ML at DraftKings

The LA Angels’ ML vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:40 a.m. ET Thursday, April 7th.

