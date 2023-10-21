‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Contestant Forced To Quit Show After Going 10 Days Without Pooping

Videos by OutKick

Finding love at a beach resort in Mexico for a reality TV show can be a stressful experience. Stress and love while hanging out at the beach can cause one’s body to do some strange things.

One of those strange things the body does is form a “poo baby.” This week’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise revealed one contestant’s struggle to take a dump and the formation of a poo baby that forced her to quit the show.

Reality TV Personality Sam Jeffries attends Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

27-year-old Sam Jeffries had gone nine days without a bowel movement when the reality show’s on-call emergency room physician decided to get involved.

Dr. Kelly Tenbrink set a deadline of the following morning for her to deliver her poo baby or go home to receive medical attention for her situation.

After the poo baby discussion with the doctor, the occupational therapist had to break the news to her cast mates. The clock was ticking and if Sam didn’t crap before morning arrived, she was leaving paradise.

Sam had tried laxatives, stool softeners, and certain kinds of food with no luck. Her connection Aaron Schwartzman even offered up some assistance. He got her coffee, olive oil, and for what turned out to be their final date they had Mexican food.

All of that wasn’t enough to induce labor. When the morning of the 10th day arrived, Sam was sent packing to give more drastic measures a try.

Not All Bachelor In Paradise Experiences Are The Same

“Day 10. It’s double digits,” Dr. Tenbrink told the cameras. “They say love conquers all but for Sam I guess that’s not true.”

Host Jesse Palmer provided an update prior to the rose ceremony. He said, “She has not pooped yet. She’s doing OK, but there’s been no movement with respect to that just yet.”

By now Sam’s situation has surely been resolved. There’s no word on whether or not she needed medical intervention or if home field advantage was all that was needed to get things moving.

Props to Sam for, as one fan pointed out on social media, still looking flawless despite going 10 days without dropping a deuce.