TikTok Star Gets Explosive Poops After ‘Pastry Mix-up’ Turns Into A Huge Mess, Airline Says It’s Investigating

Videos by OutKick

Talk about a travel disaster.

Chloe Chapdelaine, a 25-year-old Canadian TikTok travel vlogger suffering from celiac disease, says she was on a flight from United Arab Emirates to Los Angeles when she made the terrible mistake of biting into a croissant that was supposed to be gluten-free. Spoiler: It wasn’t and she was left with explosive diarrhea on the 15-hour flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

Now the airline is investigating what is being called a “pastry mix-up.”

An airline representative tells the New York Post the company is “disappointed to hear Ms. Chapdelaine’s complaint.”

The airline seems to be sincere in it’s concern over this mess.

“Emirates aims to cater to all passenger specific needs by offering a number of special meals that cover as many medical, dietary and religious requirements as possible. The safety and health of our customers is taken very seriously,” the airline added in its message to The Post.

Chapdelaine claims she selected a gluten-free meal and showed in a TikTok video how the meal contents were labeled “gluten-free” so she dug in. It didn’t take long, she says, before it was an all-out sprint to the toilet to blow out the contaminants from both ends.

By the end, she was calling this the “worst flight of my life.”

“I could feel the other symptoms starting straight away as well and it just got worse from there,” she says of her experience after munching on the croissant. “I started getting really bad stomach cramping, I got diarrhea, I felt nauseous and my skin started itching.”

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Medical Department, those suffering from celiac disease “must stop eating gluten.”

Chloe says she hadn’t had gluten in nine years before that mislabeled croissant.

“Eating gluten will do more damage to your small intestine. Eliminating gluten is the only treatment for this disease. You must not eat gluten for the rest of your life,” Johns Hopkins continues.

“In most cases, taking gluten out of your diet will stop your symptoms. And, any damage to your intestine will heal. It will also stop any more damage from happening.”

Now the ball is in Emirates’ court. What do you offer a woman who spent a 15-hour flight on the toilet as compensation for her pain and suffering?

Or do you just tell her tough luck?