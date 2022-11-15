Brad Pitt’s New Movie ‘Babylon’ Looks Like A Blast

“Babylon” looks like it’s going to be a very fun film.

The movie with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie shines a light on how “outsized ambition and outrageous excess leads to the rise and fall of multiple dreamers in 1920s Los Angeles.”

Sound interesting? Well, just wait until you check out the latest preview. It’s pretty slick.

For those of you who haven’t been following, the hype around “Babylon” is absolutely huge. It feels like one of the best original ideas that we’ve seen come out of Hollywood in a very long time.

In an era of remakes and franchises that go stale very quickly, it’s nice to have a movie that looks incredibly fresh and fun.

“Babylon” stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. The film will be released in America December 25. Expectations for the movie are through the roof. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X11q3EQIWKM)

The cast is also incredibly strong for “Babylon.” Robbie and Pitt are joined by Eric Roberts, Katherine Waterson, Tobey Maguire and Olivia Wilde, according to the film’s IMDB page. That’s a hell of an acting lineup.

Even though I dragged Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” she still has some serious star power. Now, she’s teaming up with two more superstars for a movie that looks like an unbelievably fun time.

While TV is in its golden age, it certainly feels like movies have taken a step back. Let’s hope “Babylon” is a step in the right direction. Viewers can catch it starting December 25. I certainly have high hopes.