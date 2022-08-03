AZ Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Arrested for Criminal Speeding

New Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, 25, was reportedly arrested early Wednesday morning for criminal speeding charges, via ArizonaSports.com.

Brown was stopped in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, on Loop 101, in Arizona at 7 am (MDT).

Brown accrued 1,008 receiving yards and six touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens last night. He was traded to the Cardinals during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft for the No. 23 pick from Arizona.

Arizona released a statement on the wideout’s arrest on Wednesday.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate.”

Brown started Cardinals training camps on the Non-Football Injury list related to a hamstring injury.

