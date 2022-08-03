AZ Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Arrested for Criminal Speeding

New Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, 25, was reportedly arrested early Wednesday morning for criminal speeding charges, via ArizonaSports.com.
Brown was stopped in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, on Loop 101, in Arizona at 7 am (MDT).
EVEN BY NFL STANDARDS, THE LIST OF PLAYER ARRESTS THIS OFFSEASON IS RIDICULOUSLY LONG
Brown accrued 1,008 receiving yards and six touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens last night. He was traded to the Cardinals during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft for the No. 23 pick from Arizona.
Arizona released a statement on the wideout’s arrest on Wednesday.
“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate.”
Brown started Cardinals training camps on the Non-Football Injury list related to a hamstring injury.
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
When you don’t them accountable for their actions, the number of arrest come as no surprise.
The little scamp was probably just a little late leaving the strip club and had to hurry to get to practice on time.Would love to see a toxicology report..