Avalanche’s Valeri Nichushkin Shuts Down Questions About Bizarre Incident During Playoffs On First Day Of Training Camp

NHL training camps are getting underway which meant it was one of the first opportunities for the media to ask Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin about the strange incident that occurred at the team’s Seattle hotel ahead of Game 3 of their first-round series against the Seattle Kraken.

A woman, believed to be heavily intoxicated, was found in Nichushkin’s hotel room. Team personnel deemed her to be inebriated to get a taxi or an Uber, so they called an ambulance. The woman spoke with what sounded like a Russian accent and claimed to be from Ukraine.

Nichushkin did not play in Game 3 and the Avalanche later announced that he was stepping away from the team for personal reasons.

Nichushkin was back at the team’s facility on Thursday, and reporters were quick to ask about the bizarre situation in Seattle.

He didn’t have much to say about it.

#Avs Valeri Nichushkin is ready to move on from his playoff absence last April@MileHighSports pic.twitter.com/g7NZR4MToc — Aarif Deen (@runwriteAarif) September 21, 2023

“I know you guys want to find something there but it’s nothing really interesting,” Nichushkin said. “I think we should close it. It’s a new season right now. We have to focus on that.”

Nichushkin did reveal that the decision to step away from Avs during the postseason was a mutual one.

He then said that he feels ready to get the season underway.

“I think I’m ready, I’ve got a couple of small injuries, but I’m pretty fine.”

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon said that the team was ready to welcome Nichushkin back into the fold after his mysterious time away.

“(We welcomed him back) with open arms,” MacKinnon said per The Denver Post. “We love Val. I think we just know he’s going to be here for us. He’s such an amazing player. He’s a good person at the end of the day and a great guy. We all love him.”

The Avalanche will play their preseason games against the Wild, Stars, and Golden Knights before opening their regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Kings.

