Video Shows Intoxicated Woman At Hotel Of Avalanche Forward Valeri Nichushkin After 911 Crisis Call

Videos by OutKick

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin left the team for personal reasons during their opening-round loss to the Seattle Kraken. However, it soon emerged that there may have been more to the story.

The Avalanche were staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle and just ahead of Game 3 on April 22, police arrived onsite in response to a crisis call.

This came after team personnel reportedly discovered an intoxicated woman in Nichushkin’s room.

WATCH: Body camera video obtained by 9NEWS shows the moments after police arrive at the Colorado Avalanche team hotel in Seattle on April 22. The team called 911 for EMS for an intoxicated woman found in Val Nichushkin's room.



Nichushkin isn't at the hotel when police arrive. pic.twitter.com/jWWf9Xn6cd — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) June 2, 2023

In the video, an officer speaks to Avalanche team physician Dr. Bradley Changstrom.

Part of the video — which was obtained by Denver’s 9News — has parts of the audio muted by Seattle PD. The audio picks up with Changstrom saying that there was a “separate issue,” but that Nichushkin had the girl in his room.

We’re trying to get her out of the room and she’s very clearly intoxicated. Very clearly,” Changstrom says. “I couldn’t send her in an Uber for her safety.”

The team physician says that he called EMS so they could help the woman. Police warned him that after she was released from the hospital, she could’ve come right back to the team hotel. That’s when Changstrom says, “The person she was with is no longer here.”

The same officer then spoke with an off-duty Denver Police officer, Lt. Todd Fuller. He tells the Seattle officer that the incident was “more of a detox issue.”

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin only appeared in the first two games of the team’s opening-round series against the Seattle Kraken. After this incident, he was away from the team for “personal reasons.” (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Woman In Question Does Not Mention Anyone By Name

Then, the woman in question can be heard talking to EMTs.

“This person took my ID,” she says. “I’m not bad.”

She revealed that she was born in Ukraine but from Russia. When asked if she had her passport, the woman responded, “This person took my passport and he put me here.”

After insisting that someone had taken her passport, the woman says, “You shouldn’t believe this person. He’s crazy.”

She never mentioned the name of the person but continues to call them “bad” and “a liar.

It should be noted that Nichushkin never appears in any of the footage that has been released. 9News Steve Staeger reports that Fuller told police Nichushkin was with another member of Colorado’s security detail.

However, the clips end on a cliffhanger. Just before the video ends, Changstrom IDs Nichushkin as the player involved. However, he then asks them a question.

“If I say something, can this be confidential?” he asks. “With regards to his medical health…

Nichuskin was one of several key players missing for the Avalanche due to a variety of reasons including suspensions, injuries, and in his case, “personal reasons.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle