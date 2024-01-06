Australian OF Model Says She Accidentally Got Pregnant Making Content

Videos by OutKick

Australian content creator Tasha Paige has been hit squarely in the face with another strong dose of reality as the calendar flipped to January and welcomed another year.

Over the summer a meeting with her accountant left her asking for a moment of silence for her bank account after she learned that she owed more than $60k in taxes. That was her first strong dose of reality over the last few months.

We’re just a few days into the New Year and she might be in need of another moment of silence. This time not for her bank account, not yet anyway.

This moment of silence for the OnlyFans model is because she accidentally ended up pregnant from making content. Paige made the surprising announcement, if you can consider it a surprise, on her backup TikTok account.

She shared a video captioned, “baby on board, update w be on @Tasha Paige.” In the brief clip she says, “I’m pregnant” while holding up a pregnancy test.

Paige then adds, “Happy New Year. It all caught up, it all caught up with me. And you know what, that’s why my (boobs) have been so sore and growing. So everything makes sense now.”

Tasha Paige Is Enjoying A Certain Benefit From Her Unexpected Pregnancy

The highly-anticipated update over on the content creator’s main TikTok account focused a lot on her growing boobs. She said, “The pregnancy boobs are well and truly here, they are so sensitive… I even had a few people on my site ask me if I was pregnant because my boobs were growing.”

“That’s a good thing, I guess.”

Not to leave anything important out of her update, she also shared about how her early pregnancy has affected her at the gym and that she had already scheduled an ultrasound.

What Paige didn’t reveal, and the subscribers to her top 0.09% OnlyFans account probably want to know before renewing, is how the pregnancy will affect her content.

If she plays her cards right she might just come away owing the taxman a little more of her hard-earned money. It’s not unheard of for a content creator to cash in on their baby bump.

Something tells me that this content creator will figure everything out. I’m predicting a run like no other, from accidental pregnancy, to cashing in on the baby bump, to mom of the year nominee.