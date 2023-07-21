Australian Content Creator Asks For A Moment Of Silence For Her Bank Account After Being Hit With $60k In Taxes

Videos by OutKick

Life as a content creator is all fun and games. You make content, you go out and promote that content, then you sit back and watch your bank account grow off of that content. Like I said, it’s all fun and games.

That is until the taxman comes looking for their cut. The fun and games come to a sudden stop when that happens and a strong dose of reality stops you in your tracks.

An Australian content creator by the name of Tasha Paige recently sat down with her accountant to go over how much she’s going to have to pay in taxes. The staggering amount left her ready to cry as she asked for a moment of silence for her bank account.

Paige’s impressive year of income has left her owing almost $90,000 AUD ($60,570 in US dollars) in taxes. While she didn’t divulge the total amount she made last year, it can be assumed she had a decent year given the amount she owes in taxes.

“So I finally did my tax and I finally spoke to my accountant about everything and my tax bill is just shy of $90,000. I have to pay the ATO $90,000,” she said in a TikTok video. Specifically $86,000 ($57,878) but I feel like it may as well be $90,000.”

Paige added, “So that’s great. I am just going to go cry. Moment of silence please for my bank account.”

Despite The High Tax Bill Tasha Paige Is Going To Be Just Fine

Now before you go feeling sorry for Tasha and giving her some sort of extended moment of silence for her bank account, she’s going to be just fine. So is her bank account.

Not only does she “have the money for it” as she admitted in the comment section, she’s in the top 0.09% of all OnlyFans creators. While I don’t know exactly how that translates into income, I do know she’s selling subscriptions and a lot of content to those subscribers.

Paige is raking it in from a lot of different sources. She’s running two OnlyFans accounts, a Fansly account – which is similar to OnlyFans – and from the looks of it she’s taking the explicit route.

In addition to the adult side of things she’s running the more traditional social media accounts too. She has multiple Instagram accounts – with at least 200,000 followers total. A Twitter account with over 53,000 followers, and a TikTok account that is pushing 250,000 followers, all sending eyeballs to her moneymakers.

That’s a decent content empire. There’s no need for traditional brand deals in this setup. This Australian content creator is all in on the explicit side of things. As long as Paige remembers to keep the taxman happy things should continue to run smoothly.