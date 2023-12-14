Australian Influencer Has Become ‘Obsessed’ With Sharing Her Husband With Other Women

Videos by OutKick

Australian influencer and OnlyFans model Honeyy Brooks isn’t your typical content creator. On top of her duties making content, she’s also running a farm and life on the farm is anything but quiet for this mom of two.

She rakes in thousands of dollars a month killing two birds with one stone. She’s turned mowing the lawn, doing her gardening, and completing her farm chores into content by stripping off her clothes.

“Running the farm, being a mum, having Hank work away, and running an OnlyFans business, it is a lot so where I can, I really try to incorporate as much as I can into one,” Honeyy said.

“I’ll do some cheeky gardening, I’ll do some cheeky lawn mowing and if I’m taking my dogs for a run, I’ll film something so it’s really about just my everyday stuff but being cheeky with it.”

Documenting life on the farm, along with completing her farm work naked, is only part of what goes into her busy schedule. Honeyy also has filming custom content to complete, which at times includes her husband’s involvement.

It’s this part of the job that has put her on the path to her new obsession. She revealed a few days ago that she’s become “obsessed” over the last year with sharing her husband with other women.

Not only has she become obsessed with sharing her husband of 10 years, the couple has already put up some numbers with her new obsession.

“I have shared my husband with 16 people so far this year,” Honeyy announced in an Instagram video. “I actually think I’m obsessed.”

Honeyy Brooks Says She’s The One Obsessed, Not Her Husband

She admitted, “I actually think I can’t get enough. That’s how obsessed I am. If you told me 12 months ago that I was going to be sharing my husband with multiple women, I would have been like, ‘hmm… no that’s a lie.'”

According to Honeyy, it was all her idea and she’s the one obsessed. Her husband is just along for the ride, while obviously not voicing any objection to his wife’s new obsession.

“And the funny thing about it is I am the one who is obsessed. Like my husband’s like ‘yeah cool, like whatever.’ I’m like no this is a good idea, like we should go do this, or I’ve met her, we should go do her and he just comes along for the ride.”

The new obsession has been good for business too. The couple has been filming the majority of the sharing sessions for content, but there’s an added bonus to having the camera rolling according to Honeyy and that’s the fact that they “get to watch it back over and over.”

Now for all of those that might think sharing your husband with other women is a bad idea, Honeyy has a message for you. Honeyy Brooks is not worried about her husband running off with one of the other women.

She said, “For everyone saying that he is going to leave me for someone better. Name someone better.”

“Name another wife who would let their husband do these fun things and enjoy it.”

That’s a strong argument. Not many wives are going to take care of the farm and the kids while the husband is away on business, then make arrangements for another woman to hop in bed with them when he gets home.