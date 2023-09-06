Married Mother Of Two Is Making A Ton Of Money Mowing The Lawn & Working On Her Farm Naked

Videos by OutKick

A married mother of two from Australia has turned her love for content and farming into a big business. A business where’s she’s paid tens of thousands of dollars a month to mow the lawn, do her gardening, and her farm chores naked.

Honeyy Brooks left her marketing business in 2021 for the OnlyFans money train. Once aboard, the 32-year-old model quickly found success by making $10,000 AUD (roughly $6,800) in her first three months on the platform.

From there she’s taken the income to as high as $90,000 AUD ($57,436) a month. But there’s more work than just taking off her clothes and snapping a few pictures for subscribers.

Honeyy is getting her hands dirty with real work that comes with running a farm. Not to mention her duties as a mother and the fact that her husband is often away for his work.

“Running the farm, being a mum, having Hank work away, and running an OnlyFans business, it is a lot so where I can, I really try to incorporate as much as I can into one,” Honeyy told the Daily Mail.

“I’ll do some cheeky gardening, I’ll do some cheeky lawn mowing and if I’m taking my dogs for a run, I’ll film something so it’s really about just my everyday stuff but being cheeky with it.”

So what does a typical day look like for the mom, content creator, and farmer? It starts with coffee and getting the kids off to school. She then picks up around the house before the real work begins.

The real work is filming custom content and one-on-one video calls with her subscribers that shell out the big money. Then it’s out to the farm where she makes more content while tackling her chores.

Honeyy Brooks Has Figured Out How To Make Real Money On OnlyFans

That means losing her clothes while making sure to get the most out of the 100 acre farm. Typical farm stuff like taking care of her horses and cows.

“The fans love it because it’s authentic, it’s true, it’s me working on my farm,” she said. “I’m not putting on makeup and lingerie and posing in a bedroom. I’m out doing the things I would normally do, but they just get to see that cheeky side of me.”

Honeyy says she has every kind of fan you could think of from the blue-collar guys who love farm girls to men from the city who love the outdoors, but don’t get to spend enough time there.

The work isn’t finished once the chores on the farm are taken care of. She has to get the kids from school and handle all of her mom duties before they go to bed.

After the kids are in bed it’s back to work on the admin and marketing that goes into any success OnlyFans business. That also means wading through some of her subscribers’ special requests.

When her husband is in town he’s involved in the business as well and will even make content with Honeyy. So far it’s a business they’ve been able to keep quiet from their kids and neighboring farms.

After taking it slow at the beginning, Honeyy now admits that she’s all in. Being all in has allowed her take home more than $1 million in just two years.

It’s Hard Work But Honeyy Brooks Loves What She Does For A Living

“My biggest month was hitting $70,438 AUD ($45,000) in a week. I remember my first ever job I had after I left school, I was so excited because I was on $40,000 for the year, and I was so excited,” she said.

The 10 to 14 hours a day that Honeyy puts in has been well worth it for her. The money is great and so is the flexibility of her workday.

“I do put my heart and soul into it. It’s really incredible when you have a platform that you love, you can work hard on and it does pay you well,” she said. “I am a big believer in just doing whatever makes you happy. And right now this is just making me so happy.”

I know what you’re thinking, so does she mow on Thursday nights? While Honeyy Brooks never addressed which day she does her naked mowing, I’d like to think that she tackles this chore on Thursdays.