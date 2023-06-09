Austin Reaves’ Brother Throws Cold Water On Wild Taylor Swift-Lakers Guard Dating Rumors

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to the big time Austin Reaves. The Los Angeles Lakers guard went from a bench player to a key part of his team’s playoff run. This has his name out there being mentioned in the same breath as $100 million contracts.

The success has also caused his name to be tossed around by the rumor mill on social media. Earlier this week a rumor started that he had been spotted in an Arkansas Bar with singer Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

The lack of any kind of evidence that the two were out together anywhere, let alone a bar in Arkansas, didn’t keep the rumor from spreading. I get it, rumors are fun. Especially rumors linking an athlete on the rise with a superstar performer.

The rumor hit right after it was reported that Swift had broken up with her now ex-boyfriend, Matty Healy, from the pop band The 1975. It’s fairly safe to assume that whoever started the rumor was having some fun with her recent breakup news.

Austin’s brother, Spencer Reaves, has been pouring cold water on the rumor all week. He’s responded to several of the claims on social media. According to Spencer, the most unbelievable part of the whole rumor is the claim that Austin was at a bar.

People believe everything huh 😂😂 — Spencer Reaves (@SpencerReaves31) June 6, 2023

Austin going to the bar is the most unrealistic part of this whole thing — Spencer Reaves (@SpencerReaves31) June 6, 2023

Whoever writes for that company should be fired lol — Spencer Reaves (@SpencerReaves31) June 9, 2023

The Only Austin Reaves Related Rumors That Might Be True Are In Regards To His Next Contract

The internet is a wild place. In order for this to be remotely true, Swift would have had to immediately started hanging out with Reaves after dumping Healy. All while on tour.

That’s not even taking into consideration the improbability that Swift would be hanging out in an Arkansas bar. Again, I love a good rumor as much as the next person but it has to live in a reality we can somewhat believe.

Let’s not forget the fact that Reaves has already a girlfriend. Her name is Jenna Barber and she was there for the Lakers playoff run. The two have reportedly been together since 2014.

I’m not suggesting that Reaves wouldn’t send his longtime girlfriend packing if Swift slid into his DMs, crazier things have happened. But it didn’t happen this time.