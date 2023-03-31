PURE CLASS: Tennessee Baseball Honors Nashville Shooting Victims

Videos by OutKick

Tennessee baseball pulled off an incredibly classy move Thursday night to honor the victims of the Covenant School shooting.

Six innocent people, including three young kids, were killed when deranged and evil gunman Audrey Hale, a biological female, entered the Covenant School in Nashville and opened fire.

Hale’s sadistic rampage came to an end when a group of heroic Nashville police officers made entry into the school and killed her.

Body camera footage is out of cops SMOKING transgender school shooter Audrey Hale.



These cops have guts made of steel. One cop comes in and drops her with several accurate shots from his AR-15. Second cop immediately comes in and keeps blasting with his pistol.



AMAZING work. pic.twitter.com/ICQgGwPDDt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 28, 2023

The community and state of Tennessee has been engulfed with grief following the horrible tragedy, and as the flagship program in the state, the Volunteers stepped up to honor those who were lost.

During a Thursday night baseball game against LSU, the Volunteers wore helmet decals representing the Covenant School.

This is a great gesture from Tennessee for everyone in Nashville.

There are many examples of the saying “some things are bigger than sports” being true. During tragedies, people look to community leaders for help and stability.

In America, sports teams are something that everyone can unite around. When you’re cheering for a team during a big game, politics, sexual orientation, religion and everything else is put on pause. For a few hours, it’s simply you and your squad against the other team.

Sports unite people. It’s that simple. That’s why it’s always great to see sports teams and athletes step up during a time of tragedy.

Six innocent lives were lost during the Monday rampage. Families have been shattered and will never be the same. Wearing a helmet decal is a very small gesture, but it signals to everyone in Nashville that the Volunteers see them and are with them.

Sometimes, even the simplest gestures can help.

Rex Englebert (R) and Michael Collazo (L) identified as officers responsible for stopping rampage at the Covenant School. (Credit: Nashville Police)

Props to Tennessee for honoring those who were lost during the Covenant School shooting in Nashville. It was a horrific tragedy, and it will take a long time for people to heal. While it’s a small gesture, it is great to see UT helping bring the community together.