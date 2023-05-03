Police Announce Manifesto Of Nashville Transgender Mass Killer Won’t Be Released Soon

Videos by OutKick

The release of transgender mass killer Audrey Hale’s manifesto has been put on hold.

The Nashville Police Department had previously told Fox News Digital last week the manifesto was being revealed and would be released. People are interested to see what drove Hale to murder six innocent people, including three children, at the Covenant School in late March.

Now, it appears that the process has hit a roadblock.

Covenant investigation update: Due to pending litigation filed this week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School pending orders or direction of the court. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2023

Metro Nashville PD announced Wednesday afternoon that “Due to pending litigation filed this week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School pending orders or direction of the court.”

The update is in response to a lawsuit filed by former Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond and the Tennessee Firearms Association against the Nashville city government and the police to release the manifesto, according to TimeFreePress.com.

As of early May, the public still doesn’t have any idea what is in the manifesto.

Body camera footage is out of cops SMOKING transgender school shooter Audrey Hale.



These cops have guts made of steel. One cop comes in and drops her with several accurate shots from his AR-15. Second cop immediately comes in and keeps blasting with his pistol.



AMAZING work. pic.twitter.com/ICQgGwPDDt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 28, 2023

People continue to demand the release of Audrey Hale’s manifesto.

It’s been more than a month since Audrey Hale walked into the Covenant School to unleash her rampage of terror against children and staffers.

Despite the significant time that has passed, government officials have seemingly dragged their feet to make sure the manifesto doesn’t come out. For most of the time, it appeared that Hale’s writings would never be released.

Metro Nashville Council Member Courtney Johnston previously told the New York Post, “What I was told is, her manifesto was a blueprint on total destruction, and it was so, so detailed at the level of what she had planned … That document in the wrong person’s hands would be astronomically dangerous.”

Nashville Police won’t release Audrey Hale’s manifesto due to pending litigation. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/dhookstead/status/1640721182453297152 and Nashville police)

Then, the police indicated it would be and now it’s back on ice in response to a lawsuit to make it public. At this point, the only way for people to trust the process is to release it. It’s not the government’s job to determine what is for public consumption.

Plus, as I wrote previously, if Audrey Hale wore a MAGA hat during her rampage, all her life details would have immediately become public. Instead, there’s been next to no movement on the release of the manifesto.

The FBI is still hiding transgender mass killer Audrey Hale's manifesto.



Why is the FBI protecting a dead killer? Every detail of her life would already be public if she wore a MAGA hat while murdering people.



Release the manifesto IMMEDIATELY!https://t.co/oCM9yRZD7A — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2023

It’s also interesting to note it was initially framed that it was on the FBI to release it. Now, Nashville police are making it clear it’s ultimately on them. For the sake of trust in the process, Audrey Hale’s manifesto must come out. The longer it doesn’t the more conspiracy theories and distrust will be planted and grow. Release it ASAP without any redactions.