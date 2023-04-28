Police Will Release Nashville Transgender Mass Killer’s Manifesto

Videos by OutKick

The police intend to release the manifesto of transgender mass killer Audrey Hale.

There has been mass criticism thrown at the authorities, especially the FBI, for seemingly hiding Hale’s writings after she murdered six people at the Covenant School in Nashville in late March.

Three of her victims were young children. Hale’s rampage came to an end when police officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo killed her.

Body camera footage is out of cops SMOKING transgender school shooter Audrey Hale.



These cops have guts made of steel. One cop comes in and drops her with several accurate shots from his AR-15. Second cop immediately comes in and keeps blasting with his pistol.



AMAZING work. pic.twitter.com/ICQgGwPDDt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 28, 2023

Now, it appears the correct decision has been made to eventually release the manifesto, according to Fox News.

The investigation has progressed to the point where the Covenant shooter’s writings are now being reviewed for public release. This process is currently underway,” Metro Nashville Police Department told Fox News Digital.

However, no timeline was given, and it’s still not crystal clear whether or not the manifesto will be released un-redacted or not.

Audrey Hale was killed by a pair of hero Nashville police officers. (Credit: Nashville Police)

Audrey Hale’s manifesto must be released in full.

As I previously wrote, there’s absolutely no excuse for hiding Audrey Hale’s manifesto. The public needs to see it immediately.

The manifesto should have been released as soon as the authorities got it. Instead, it’s been weeks and nothing has been shown to the public. In America, it shouldn’t be up to the authorities to decide what the public can and can’t consume after a horrific event.

The FBI is still hiding transgender mass killer Audrey Hale's manifesto.



Why is the FBI protecting a dead killer? Every detail of her life would already be public if she wore a MAGA hat while murdering people.



Release the manifesto IMMEDIATELY!https://t.co/oCM9yRZD7A — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2023

The fear is apparently that the manifesto might be too dangerous for the public to see. Metro Nashville Council Member Courtney Johnston told the New York Post, “What I was told is, her manifesto was a blueprint on total destruction, and it was so, so detailed at the level of what she had planned … That document in the wrong person’s hands would be astronomically dangerous.”

Johnston also said at the time the FBI wouldn’t release the full thing. Hopefully, that’s changed now. The premise that it could “be astronomically dangerous” should be fully rejected.

When will Audrey Hale’s manifesto be released? (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The government shouldn’t protect deranged writings.

First, the government shouldn’t be deciding what is too dangerous for the public to see. Second, if Audrey Hale had worn a MAGA hat during her rampage, her entire life story would have been public within a couple hours.

This country either has free flow of information or it doesn’t. The public has a right to see the sick and deranged mind of a mass killer or we allow the government to censor what is available for consumption. The latter is a terrifying prospect.

Police intend to release Audrey Hale’s manifesto. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Release the manifesto and release it in full. It’s not on the government to seemingly protect the writings of a mass killer.