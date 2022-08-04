Auburn’s T.J. Finley Arrested Just 2 Days After Signing Historic NIL Deal With Amazon

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley became the first college football player to sign a NIL deal with Amazon on Tuesday. Two days later he was arrested by police.

As first reported by WRBL News 3, Finley was booked at the Lee County detention center on a charge of attempt to elude police on Thursday, the same day Auburn football players were set to report to the start of fall camp.

According to OutKick’s Trey Wallace, Finley, alongside his attorney Davis Whittelsey, went to the police station to turn himself in after being told there was a warrant out for his arrest. The earlier incident involved him failing to wear a helmet while riding a moped.

Whittelsey released the following statement:

“The charges spending against my client, T.J Finley, are the result of traffic violations and a misunderstanding. The charges are in the process of being handled in Municipal Court within the City of Auburn as all traffic citations are.

“As soon as T.J. learned of the charges, he turned himself in and has been released on a bond he signed for himself. His first day of football camp with Auburn University has been a success,” Whittelsey said.

OutKick has reached out to Auburn for comment, but a team spokesperson did not immediately provide a statement.

Finley announced on Instagram that he had signed on with Amazon, mainly Amazon Fashion, where he will sell customized apparel.

Finley will be selling everything from cell phone cases, merchandise bags, hoodies and other clothing apparel.

It’s unknown at this time if Finley’s arrest will have any impact on his recently inked deal with Amazon.

Finley, a junior, was set to enter fall camp as one of four quarterbacks competing for Auburn’s starting job this season. He appeared in nine games for the Tigers a season ago throwing for 827 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.