Auburn Quarterback TJ Finley Signs NIL Deal With Amazon

Over the past year, Name, Image and Likeness has created countless opportunities for college athletes to cash in. Now, Amazon has decided to get into the game when it comes to college football players. Auburn QB TJ Finley has signed on with the company, mainly Amazon Fashion, where he will sell customized apparel, he announced on Instagram.

A number of athletes have signed on with major retailers across the country, but Finley has become the first football player to do so. Former UCF and Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton, along with former Miami QB D’Eriq King founded the company ‘Dreamfield’, which helped put the deal together.

It should be noted that Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway and four other clients of the ‘Raymond Rep’ agency have signed with Amazon as well.

We are excited to announce that 4 Raymond Rep clients have partnered up with Amazon Merch to drop unique and inspiring custom clothing lines for themselves and the fans that follow them!

The new addition to the Amazon family has Finley selling everything from cell phone cases, merchandise bags, hoodies and other clothing apparel. You can even purchase a pillow, with his image attached.

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers will open up fall practice this week with a quarterback battle set to take place. Former Texas A&M starter Zach Calzada transferred to Auburn this past offseason and will be healthy for the competition.

This is undoubtedly a huge year for Harsin, coming off the wild offseason where he was the focus of an inquiry, pertaining to how he ran his team.

“There was an inquiry. It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded,” Harsin said at SEC Media Days. “It presented the opportunity for people to attack me and my family and also my program. It didn’t work.”

Now comes the opportunity for the Tigers to potentially turn the page on the off-the-field drama that was created by boosters who didn’t feel comfortable with Harsin at the helm.

As for TJ Finley and Amazon, I would expect additional athletes to announce partnerships with Amazon Fashion over the next few weeks, leading up to the season opener.