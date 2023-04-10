Auburn’s QB Play During The Team’s Spring Game Was An Unmitigated Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Auburn fans might be sweating after watching the team’s QBs during the program’s spring game.

Spring games are a great opportunity for fans to get an early look at the roster for the upcoming season. It’s an easy way for people to get excited, and spring games are always more fun when there’s a QB battle underway.

Well, the opposite might be true for the Tigers after Saturday. Robby Ashford, TJ Finley and Holden Geriner combined to go an abysmal 5-12 through air for 60 net yards in wet and rainy conditions, according to the Dothan Eagle.

One pass from Robby Ashford accounted for 39 of the team’s 60 net passing yards.

Auburn spring game featured horrific passing.

Hugh Freeze seemingly pinned the atrocious passing display from the team’s QB room on the weather.

“Man, we were really wanting to throw that ball around today, and it would’ve been really ugly with probably a lot of three-and-outs had we tried to do that,” Freeze said after the game.

Bad weather or not, there’s simply no excuse for putting on this kind of passing performance in a spring game. You know as the QB you’re not going to get lit up. At a minimum, throw some short and easy routes.

Freeze also didn’t rule out hitting the portal for a new passer after the unbelievably bad spring game.

Will Robby Ashford start for Auburn in 2023? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“We are open to any position that’ll help us improve our team, as long as they fit within the culture. That includes the quarterback room,” Freeze explained, according to the same report.

It looks like Ashford, who slid into the starting role a few weeks into last season, might have the inside track to start, but the competition remains open.

Auburn QBs struggled in the team’s spring game. The team passed for just 60 net yards in wet and rainy conditions. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Auburn fans better hope the team learns how to throw in the rain and wet conditions. If not, it could be a long year if the QB play is subpar for Hugh Freeze and the Tigers.