It is always something with Auburn football. The Tigers are currently caught in a twilight zone, with turmoil seemingly striking at every turn.

By all accounts, Bryan Harsin, who boosters tried to oust with false rumors during the offseason, is a lame duck head coach. The question is not if he will get fired, but when.

There is turmoil on The Plains and it stems, largely, from the team’s sub-.500 record. As a result, a mass exodus is happening within the program and players continue to leave with intentions to transfer.

Meanwhile, Auburn is without a full-time Athletic Director. That makes pivoting and moving forward in a new direction very difficult. If the school was to fire Harsin, an interim AD would be responsible with heading the search for his replacement, and it would only further the narrative that the boosters are running the show in north Alabama.

All of this goes to say that things are not going well at Auburn and the Tigers can’t seem to get out of their own way. That was certainly the case on Saturday when they announced the wrong starting quarterback.

To begin the season, Auburn started T.J. Finley. Not long thereafter, it turned to Robby Ashford.

Prior to the game against Arkansas, it appeared as though a third quarterback was going to get the chance to start. Holden Geriner, a four-star true freshman, was announced as the Tigers’ starting quarterback on the video board at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Freshman QB Holden Geriner is starting for Auburn today, per the video board announcement inside Jordan-Hare Stadium — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) October 29, 2022

Auburn also posted the same on Instagram.

Despite what was announced, all signs pointed toward Ashford starting during pregame warmups. Even Geriner looked confused by the announcement.

Holden Geriner reacts to being named Auburn's "starting QB" during pregame (@KOSportsPhotos) pic.twitter.com/4HGeuLSTFM — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) October 29, 2022

Well, sure enough, the announcement was very incorrect. Ashford got the start and and Geriner didn’t even take one single snap throughout the entire game. OOPS!