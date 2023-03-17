Auburn And Alabama Together Against The Rest In NCAA Tournament? Now, That’s Really March Madness!

Videos by OutKick

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Love And Basketball.

That’s the story here at the NCAA Tournament South Region that has Alabama and Auburn fans getting along like kissin’ cousins. What’s next in this Birmingham Bizarro World? Cats and dogs living together?

Could the iron of the Iron Bowl be melting?

STATE OF ALABAMA IN A BASKETBALL STATE OF MIND

No. 1 overall seed Alabama (30-5) and No. 9 seed Auburn (21-12) will not play one another in Birmingham. They can only meet in the national championship game at the Final Four in Houston on April 3. Auburn plays No. 1 seed Houston (32-3) on Saturday (7:10 p.m., TBS) in Legacy Arena here. Alabama meets No. 8 seed Maryland (22-12) after that game (9:40 p.m., TBS).

Tickets were scarce for both games as of Friday afternoon.

Auburn beat No. 8 seed Iowa, 83-75, Thursday night with Alabama fans in attendance. They were not cheering, but hey, they weren’t booing either. Alabama beat No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 96-75, earlier Thursday with Auburn fans mixed in their allegiances.

Former Auburn basketball player Charles Barkley during his playing days on The Plains from 1981-84 (Getty Images).

One of Alabama’s biggest haters over the years is former Auburn and NBA basketball star Charles Barkley of Leeds – 20 miles toward Auburn from Birmingham.

Charles Barkley Will Be Pulling For Alabama Vs. Maryland

Now a broadcast analyst, Barkley is rooting for Alabama and has picked the Tide to win the national championship. And Alabama even showed a video of Barkley praising the Tide at Coleman Coliseum before Alabama beat Arkansas, 86-83, on Feb. 25.

Barkley also says Crimson Tide star player Brandon Miller should have been suspended by coach Nate Oats back in January after he put himself in a questionable situation at the Alabama Strip on Jan. 15. But that’s another story.

NEW YORK TIMES STANDING BY ITS STORY AMID BAMA DENIALS

“Listen this ain’t football, so I think the Alabama andAuburn fans are going to be rooting for each other, that’s just my personal opinion,” Barkley said this week on a CBS Zoom call with reporters to preview the NCAA Tournament.

“Alabama and Auburn, we hate them in football and they hate us,” he said. “But when you get to the basketball arena as an Auburn fan, if Alabama is playing, you’re going to root for them, more than likely. Same thing, I think Alabama fans are going to root for Auburn.”

Auburn Could Help Alabama By Beating Houston

That will especially be true on Saturday, because an Auburn win over Houston could help Alabama on paper as Houston is a No. 1 seed.

Still, these two blood rivals pulling for one another sounds weird. There was skirmishing and nearly a fight between the two teams during the game when Alabama beat Auburn in Tuscaloosa, 90-85, on March 1.

But the love has apparently grown since.

“I’m actually cheering for Alabama,” Auburn senior guard Zep Jasper of Augusta, Georgia, said. “I want to see them win. I want to see them have success because they’re another team from Alabama. I’m rooting for them. I don’t know if they’ll be rooting for us.”

Jasper is pulling in particular for Miller.

“I’m pretty excited for him,” he said. “This is an opportunity to show why he is one of the best players in college basketball.”

Brandon Miller Scoreless And Injured

Miller is coming off the first zero-point game of his college career, though, as he is nursing a groin injury suffered in the SEC Tournament championship win over Texas A&M on Sunday. The freshman missed all five of his shots against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi through 19 minutes.

“Nate Oats is having a great year in coaching,” Jasper said.

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl feels his program and Alabama’s are making a statement about basketball in football country at the NCAA Tournament South Region in Birmingham, Alabama, this week. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Oats and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl have praised one another this week and throughout the season.

Pearl took that further on Thursday night after his team’s win over Iowa in front of 17,000 as he put his team’s and Alabama’s wins into perspective.

“Guys, this is Birmingham, Alabama,” Pearl, a Boston native who spent much of his coaching career in the Midwest, said. “This is football country. And we dominated. And I’m really proud of that.”

When he said, “we,” he meant Auburn and Alabama in unison.

“We looked like a basketball state today,” he said. “Alabama took care of their business today early on. They filled the building, too. Auburn played a really good team out of the Big Ten. And we played well, and we filled the building. And I think it makes a statement about basketball in the state of Alabama and the great job that people here in Birmingham did putting this tournament together.”