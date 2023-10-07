Atlanta Braves Mascot Blooper Is Wrecking Phillies Fans On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

Baseball fans are in for a treat when the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies begin their best-of-five NL Divisional Series this afternoon.

The two franchises have been around for more than 100 years and the rivalry has only grown more heated as both teams have gotten much better in recent years. The Braves won last year’s World Series and the Phillies lost the Series in 2021.

Not only are the two teams ready to battle it out, so too are their mascots, Blooper and the Phillie Phanatic. Both are notoriously known for their trolling antics.

my favorite thing about Philly fans is how well adjusted they are, probably the most even keel fanbase out there https://t.co/UIHKBe0xhp — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) October 6, 2023

BRAVES’ BLOOPER GOING AFTER PHILLIES FANS

Now I’m not sure if Blooper was just being his same ol’ self or if maybe he might of had a couple beverages last night, but he was definitely on one. Blooper had been dealing with Phillies fans giving him some attitude which the mascot did not take too kindly.

Things only escalated from there with Blooper mocking the Phillie Phanatic for being an out of touch elder and also brought in the Eagles-hating Dallas Cowboys to the fight!

I get that the Phanatic is an OG but his last highlight was recorded with a flash bulb, it’s shocking you guys hate Dallas so much because you relive Phanatic’s glory days the same way they relive their super bowls https://t.co/bRHDq6hV8k — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) October 6, 2023

At one point, Blooper even accused Philly fans of wanting to spit in his food.

don’t worry, you’re in the second group



when I visit Philly make sure you don’t spit in my food when I come through the drive thru https://t.co/2CNDF3cQeo — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) October 6, 2023

PHILLIES FANS REACTED ACCORDINGLY

Blooper has a lot to be proud of after the Braves finished first in the National League East and 14 games ahead of the Phillies. But of course Philly fans don’t care about facts – with many going at Blooper this morning on social media.

We broke the intern that has to pretend he’s a mascot on the internet and the series hasn’t even started yet https://t.co/nXjfwMjL3G — Mike Bradley (@RealMikeBradley) October 6, 2023

As a Yankees fan who has nothing in this fight because my team stinks, I am all about this Braves-Phillies series. Not only are the Phillies up against the World Series favorite Braves, but they are gritty (literally the Philadelphia Flyers mascot name) and are resilient.

Add the social media trolling and back and forth call outs… Let’s go. I want an absolute battle especially after the Wild Card round was a snooze fest with all four games being sweeps.

First pitch for tonight’s game is 6:07pm ET.