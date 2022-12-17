Atlanta Braves Mascot Chooses Violence, Absolutely Destroys Youth Football Player With VICIOUS Stiff Arm

Blooper woke up and chose violence on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves mascot had no regard for the lives of youth football players who got in his way.

Neither of those two sentences make any sense without context, but perhaps that makes it funnier.

On Saturday afternoon, the Colts put a brutal beatdown in the first half against the Vikings. The latter played the worst half of football in the history of the franchise— seriously.

It was an ugly blowout between Indianapolis and Minnesota that looked a lot like the talent gap at the break. Blue, the Colts mascot, recruited some of his friends for a game within the game.

Mascots from various leagues all over the country converged on U.S. Bank Stadium in their finest ‘fits. Representatives from the Colts, Vikings, Magic, Cubs, Kraken, Wizards, University of Oregon, University of Minnesota, and Braves were in attendance.

They were dialed-in and ready for anyone who dared to challenge them.

MJ making sure all those kids don’t get shoes mode activated pic.twitter.com/zwiU4bJaWG — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) December 17, 2022

In this case, it was the Cottage Grove Wolfpack— a local youth tackle football program for 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, & 8th graders. The exact age of the team who took the field against the mascots is unclear, but the mismatch looked like the game between the Monstars and Goon Squad in Space Jam.

There was a significant size difference and Blooper used it to his advantage.

He took a handoff around the right side just before the 30-yard-line and went full savage mode. When a youth player stepped up to try and make the tackle, Blooper ran right through him with a mean stiff arm that sent the defender flying.

From there, Blooper never stopped churning his legs and ran through multiple would-be tacklers before finally being forced out of bounds.

This was not the first time that Blooper has done this. He does not care about the kids’ feelings.

Get out of Blooper’s way or get run over!