Atlanta Braves Mascot Blooper Faceplants After Missed Dunk

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper should keep his day job.
Blooper made a special cameo at the Atlanta Hawks game on Monday and was on the end of a miserable dunk attempt.
The mascot appeared to blow out his knees from misstepping on the trampoline sitting in front of the rim. Even the Hawks’ social media department had to acknowledge the poor display of athleticism by the Braves mascot.
“Expected a lot more from an athlete of your stature,” the Hawks posted on Monday, sharing the video of Blooper’s harsh plummet.
Blooper is a bit of a menace when it comes to mascots … not known as the friendliest of eight-foot creatures. Some called it a moment of ‘karma’ for Bloops.
It was the most disappointing sight for Braves fans since their early 2023 postseason exit.
Luckily for Blooper, his failed dunk wasn’t the worst sight on the court. The Hawks welcomed the Detroit Pistons on Monday, winning 130-124 to drop the Pistons to a 2-25 record. Detroit’s losing streak hit 24 (!) consecutive games after the loss. The Hawks had to be kicking themselves for beating the Pistons only by single digits.
