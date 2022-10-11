Astros Pitcher Punches Locker, Breaks Hand, Out For Playoffs

I always love these genius moves by professional athletes.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton will be out for the team’s playoff run, after he became frustrated and punched his locker after his outing Friday.

The result? A broken finger on his throwing hand that will require season-ending surgery.

Astros RHP Phil Maton fractured his fifth metacarpal Wednesday after punching his locker after a performance in which he gave up a hit to his brother. He has season-ending surgery Monday. pic.twitter.com/36o1wbbq0w — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) October 11, 2022

MATON WAS FRUSTRATED WITH HIS PERFORMANCE

Maton told reporters on Tuesday that he punched his locker because he was frustrated with his ERA throughout September and the way he was pitching.

I understand and appreciate the passion. But come on man. Wednesday’s loss meant absolutely NOTHING to the Astros. They had already secured a playoff spot, everyone was just straight up chillin and thinking about the playoffs and more.

Every few months we hear stories about athletes, especially major leaguers that hurt themselves by punching or hitting something. Maybe clubhouses should install some sort of foam pit for players with anger issues to let their frustrations out.

Or take a page from Paul O’ Neill’s book and just destroy the water jug.