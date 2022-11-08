Astros Fans Celebrate World Series Win By Throwing Hands, Pulling Hair

Monday in Houston, Texas was all about celebrating the Astros’ World Series victory over Philadelphia Phillies. But as the festivities went on, another side-show emerged as two women decided to go at it like a pair of drunken Street Fighter characters.

The video was posted to Twitter and shows two ladies having a no-holds-barred rumble on the streets of Space City, while their fellow fans looked on and tried to capture the bout from all angles.

The woman in the Astros jersey was fighting above her weight class. She wound up getting completely ragdolled, but do you know what she didn’t do?

Quit.

Even when she had already taken a few licks and knew she was headed to the ground, she didn’t submit. Instead, she grabbed a handful of Big Red’s hair and brought her along with her on a non-stop trip to the pavement.

Even when she was pinned to the ground and getting bludgeoned in the face by her fellow ‘Stros fan, she tried to get a few shots in.

Inspirational… and probably quite inebriated. Alex Bregman must be beaming with pride after seeing her in his jersey.

TMZ reports that there hasn’t been any indication of whether either combatant suffered any injuries or if they were arrested.

Hopefully, everyone walked away unscathed, save for some bruised egos. But what a way to wrap up what was a strong year for fights between baseball fans.

Rest up, baseball-loving brawlers; pitchers and catchers report to Spring training in a little over three months.

