Astonishing: 20 Percent Of Young Americans Don’t Believe The Holocaust Happened

The Holocaust is one of the most documented events in human history, with thousands of images and videos showing the horrific abuses suffered by millions of Jewish people and other groups by Nazi Germany.

It’s also come under increasing discussion after the abhorrent terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7. It’s one of, if not the largest, single day of violence against Jews since the Holocaust itself. As a result, one YouGov survey just recently attempted to determine attitudes of Americans of all ages and ethnicities towards the Holocaust, starting with the most obvious question: did it happen?

Unimaginably, an astronomical percentage of certain populations in the country don’t actually believe it happened. Despite it, again, being one of the most heavily documented events in human history.

Only 55 percent of Black Americans are convinced the Holocaust is not a myth. pic.twitter.com/Ja0iHEW7hT — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 9, 2023

A stunning 20 percent of the 18-29 age group apparently believe the Holocaust is a myth. Somehow just 55 percent of black Americans disagreed with the statement that the Holocaust is a myth. Astounding, and horrifying.

Although given who currently heads the Department of Education, perhaps it should have been expected.

WILMINGTON, DE – Miguel Cardona speaks after President-Elect Joe Biden announced him as his nominee for Education Secretary at the Queen Theatre on December 23, 2020. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

American Education System Fails On Holocaust, All Over Pronouns

It’s yet another sign of how hopelessly broken the education system is in this country that so many people are completely ignorant of historic reality.

Instead of teaching basics such as history, math, science and literature, schools and unions are devoted to radical gender ideology and political indoctrination.

And these are the inevitable, disastrous results.

The Holocaust happened. It’s an unarguable fact. But because Jewish people are now viewed as “white” in the oppressor/victim ideology so prevalent now in schools, many aren’t willing to accept it.

The actions of college students, professors and presidents make a lot more sense now, don’t they?