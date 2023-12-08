Disney, Apple, Others Who Pulled Ads From X Silent After Harvard Testimony Defending Antisemitism

Videos by OutKick

In a stunning turn of events, turns out that Disney, Apple and other major corporations are profoundly hypocritical.

Just a few weeks ago, thanks in large part to a Media Matters hit piece, several companies pulled all of their advertising from X (formerly Twitter). Publicly, their reasoning was that they didn’t want their brands associated with a supposed (and mostly fabricated) rise in antisemitism on the social media platform under Elon Musk.

But just a few days ago, the presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania appeared in front of Congress to testify about the disturbing, and completely un-fabricated, rise of antisemitism on their college campuses. And when directly asked by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., whether or not calls for the genocide of Jews would violate university policy, they failed. Spectacularly.

Smugly, smarmily, with dripping contempt for both the question and Stefanik’s ideology, they claimed, to a woman, that it would only be a violation if it rose to the level of conduct. The embarrassing answers betrayed their own hypocrisy, considering how they crack down on “offenses” like misgendering or “fat shaming,” but also highlighted how hypocritical external corporations are in their selective virtue signaling.

LOS ANGELES – Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger attends the Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back at El Capitan Theatre on November 18, 2021. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Disney And Apple Silent On Antisemitism Coming From The Left

Seemingly within hours of the Media Matters article being published, Disney and Apple rushed to pull their advertising from X. Musk then publicly stated that an advertising boycott would destroy the company, showing the power of corporate action.

So where is Disney or Apple rushing to pledge that they’ll refuse to hire graduates from Harvard, Penn or MIT if their policies and seeming support for antisemitism isn’t promptly addressed?

Instead we get, unsurprisingly, silence. Crickets. Nothing. Just the glaringly obvious sound of more progressive hypocrisy.

Iger is a proud, open Democrat, who refuses to accept that his own company’s become an openly activist progressive organization. Apple saw roughly 99% of employee donations go to Democrats in recent elections. Many of their employees then, support the kind of “River to the sea,” intifada” calls that necessitate the genocide of the Israeli people. Because their political ideology does, thanks to overwhelming indoctrination into the “oppressor/victim” mindset.

Meanwhile, those same employees and executives now despise Elon Musk, thanks to his public turn to the right on issues like free speech and gender surgeries for minors. So hurting X, and by extension Musk, is not only acceptable, but preferable.

Hurting Harvard or MIT or Penn isn’t.

Hypocritical Ideology Leads To Hypocritical Actions

It’s not surprising that Disney, Apple, and other influential corporations are silent on the comments from prominent university presidents. Hypocrisy is an integral part of their political beliefs, which require freedom to make your own medical choices…unless it’s a COVID vaccine.

Or that the ability to consent matters…unless it comes to minors, who are mentally unable to consent to life altering surgeries. Or that climate change is an existential threat, meaning electric cars are an urgent necessity…unless the head of the largest electric car company supports free speech.

Not to mention that “believe all women” is an immutable, inarguable requisite. Unless they’re Israeli women detailing rapes and horrific treatment by Hamas.

Pulling ads from X had nothing to do with concern over their brand reputations. If it did, Iger and Tim Cook would have pulled their advertising from Facebook, Instagram and TikTok years ago.

It’s about signaling their allegiance with Media Matters and the whims of the far left. Musk has been accused of antisemitism from their ideological allies, thus he must be punished. Media Matters though, has no interest in taking down Meta or TikTok, thanks to their shared political views. Thus they escape the same scrutiny.

And so will Harvard, MIT and Penn. The public certainly cares about the blatant double standard and hypocrisy from the Ivy League institutions. But Disney and Apple don’t. Because they have the same double standards and hypocritical views.