Assault Case Dropped Against Browns DT Perrion Winfrey

Second-year Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey dodged legal trouble from his April arrest.

A misdemeanor assault charge against Winfrey was dismissed last week, according to Harris County court filings. Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program, dismissing the charge, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Houston P.D. arrested Winfrey after his girlfriend reported a physical altercation with the Browns player. Winfrey allegedly grabbed the woman, resulting in “bodily injuries.”

Perrion Winfrey, 22, of the Cleveland Browns. (Credit: Houston Police Department)

The team selected Winfrey in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Winfrey played a sizable role on the Browns defense as a rook.

Perrion Winfrey logged half of a sack in his first season, adding 22 total tackles and two passes defended. He sat out two days of

Last week, the 22-year-old made headlines after masked men robbed him and 2021 first-round Browns CB Greg Newsome outside a Cleveland nightclub. Held at gunpoint, both players surrendered jewelry and Newsome handed over the keys to his 2022 Dodge Ram.

“As you know, it’s an active investigation. (It’s) ongoing. So I can’t comment much, other than to say I’m glad our guys are OK,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said regarding the stick-up. “I want our guys, all of our community, to be safe.”

Multiple Cleveland Browns Players Have Vehicles Stolen, One At Gunpoint

