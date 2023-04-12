Browns DT Perrion Winfrey Arrested For Assaulting Girlfriend, Cleveland Issues Statement on Player

Videos by OutKick

Leading up to his second season for the Cleveland Browns, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has been arrested and charged in Texas for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Harris County court documents revealed that the altercation started over “a dog and keys to a rental car,” and that the victim attested to having been assaulted by Winfrey in the past.

Winfrey was arrested Monday evening (around 7 p.m., CT) after his girlfriend called authorities to report the physical altercation with the Browns player. Winfrey allegedly grabbed the woman, resulting in “bodily injuries.”

Perrion Winfrey Mugshot (Credit: Houston P.D.)

Speaking with cops, the woman claimed that Monday night’s scene was the second time Winfrey had assaulted her.

According to TMZ Sports, the Browns released a statement expressing their awareness of the arrest and monitoring Perrion Winfrey’s situation. The 22-year-old player is due for a hearing next week.

The Browns picked Winfrey in the fourth round (No. 108) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Questions over Winfrey’s character arose before Week 2 of the season when the rookie received a one-game suspension. The Browns kept details that led to Winfrey’s suspension close to the chest while labeling it a disciplinary measure.

Outside of suiting up as Michael Myers on Halloween, Winfrey hardly stood out for the Browns. He played in 13 games without starting a single contest, backing up DT Jordan Elliott last season. Winfrey logged 22 tackles and half a sack his rookie year.

#Browns DT Perrion Winfrey, a 4th round pick in 2022, facing a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly causing bodily harm to a girl he was dating.https://t.co/t3zB6bURMC pic.twitter.com/eYoN5KJwzi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 12, 2023

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.